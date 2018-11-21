‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Is UNICEF’s Youngest Goodwill Ambassador

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has chosen Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown to be its newest goodwill ambassador. At 14 years old, Brown is the organization’s youngest official advocate.

“It’s a huge honor to join such an impressive list of people who have supported UNICEF over the years,” said Brown in a statement announcing her role. “I am looking forward to meeting as many children and young people as I can, hearing their stories, and speaking out on their behalf.”

As a goodwill ambassador, the British actress will raise awareness of children’s rights and the issues affecting them around the world, including lack of education, violence, bullying, and poverty.

Brown’s appointment was announced on World Children’s Day, Nov. 20.

“I’m delighted to welcome Millie to the UNICEF family, particularly on World Children’s Day – a day that is all about giving children and young people a voice,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore in a statement. “Children are their own best advocates. I know that Millie will use her passion and dedication to defend the rights of vulnerable children and young people everywhere.”

Brown joins other internationally famous UNICEF goodwill ambassadors such as David Beckham, Orlando Bloom, Jackie Chan, Liam Neeson, Shakira, and more.

Since starring in the Netflix thriller/drama Stranger Things—where she plays a young girl with supernatural powers named Eleven—Brown has twice been nominated for an Emmy. She also became the youngest person ever to be included on TIME’s list of 100 most influential people this year.