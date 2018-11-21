Honda is recalling roughly 107,000 of its 2018-2019 Odyssey minivans due to an issue with the power sliding door latches, the carmaker announced on Tuesday.

This time, the reason for the recall isn’t the faulty Takata airbags, which are causing widespread car recalls for many automakers, including Honda. Rather, this callback focuses on another safety feature. Components from the left and right power sliding power door rear latches in the newest Odyssey models are prone to sticking, according to Honda. An improperly latched door can unintentionally open while the vehicle is being operated, which increases the risk of injury for the van’s occupants. Honda says it has not received any reports of injuries of incidents related to this issue with Odyssey minivans.

As of now, Honda has a limited supply of latch repair kits in its inventory, which limits Honda dealers’ abilities to repair the issue for free for impacted customers. The company expects to have more kits available to licensed dealers by mid-December. Until it is possible to receive repairs, the company suggests Odyssey owners disable the power door. Manual operation of the door will work in the meantime and ensure passenger safety.

Honda owners with affected vehicles should receive notification by mail in the month of December.