Google Play Is Offering 99¢ Video Rentals This Thanksgiving

Google announced its Cyber Week deals for 2018 Wednesday, one of which is a special Thanksgiving deal on movie rentals.

On Thanksgiving only, Google Play is offering rentals for all the films in its library for just 99¢. If there are movies you’ve been hoping to score a digital copy of, Google is also offering discounts on a number of those. Prices for hit films start at $4.99 over the weekend.

Discounted films include old favorites such as Fight Club and Office Space as well as recent hits such as Deadpool 2 and The Spy Who Dumped Me.

The movie discounts are just a part of Google’s digital discounts for the weekend. The Google Play store is also offering a $2 discount on any app or game, 80% off a number of games, and 50% off a number of apps on the service.

The Google Play store is a big business for Google. Last year app sales on the platform reportedly rose 35% from 2016. Between Google Play and Apple’s App Store, app sales totaled more than $58.6 billion last year.