Ellen Pompeo, Goop Netflix, Cindy Hyde-Smith: Broadsheet November 21

But before we sign off for this mini-break (we'll be back on Monday!), here's a CEO profile fit for Black Friday, the unofficial launch of the holiday shopping season.

Fortune’s Phil Wahba spent some time with Michelle Gass, the new CEO of department store Kohl’s, who was No. 21 on Fortune’s MPW list and, more recently, third runner-up for Fortune’s 2018 Businessperson of the Year. What earned her that latter distinction?

“In 2017, Kohl’s enjoyed one of its most successful holiday seasons in years, with comparable sales up 7%; it has now clocked five straight quarters of “comp” growth. The growth has been driven by factors ranging from bread-and-butter moves, like overhauling its e-commerce and bringing in coveted brands like Under Armour, to counterintuitive ones, like inviting Amazon in—or deciding to shrink nearly half of its stores while closing none. The upshot: Kohl’s stock trades near all-time highs these days on the assumption that its recent momentum is no fluke.”

That’s right, Kohl’s has embraced Amazon, the arch enemy of brick-and-mortar stores, with an initiative that sees its physical stores handle the returns of Amazon online orders. Some Kohl’s locations even sell the e-commerce giant’s smart-home products, such as the Amazon Echo, at branded kiosks.

That “daring experiment,” as Phil puts it, fits neatly into Gass’s playbook; she’s made a career out of layering innovation on top of a company’s long-held traditions. At Procter & Gamble, for instance, she helped develop the wildly popular Crest for Kids toothpaste brand. At Starbucks, she helped grow the frappuccino into a billion-dollar business and improved the chain’s food offerings that are now a staple of its cafes.

As she puts it, “How do you evolve? How do you keep your core…but then innovate?”

The challenge for Gass now is to maintain Kohl’s momentum and skew its shopper demographics to a younger age set: the average Kohl’s customer is about 50 years old. “We have not done our job [in attracting millennials],” she says. “And I’m making it a personal priority to make sure that once and for all, we crack the code.”

Fortune