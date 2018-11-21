Brainstorm Health: Abortion Rates Plunge, Novartis Pear Therapeutics Collaboration, 3D Body Scanner

Happy Wednesday, readers. A bit of digital health news going into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Swiss drug giant Novartis, has long telegraphed his interest in digital medicine. In one conversation I had with him a few years back (before he was elevated to his chief executive perch), Narasimhan waxed enthusiastic about the possibilities that artificial intelligence, remote monitoring tech, and other such innovations hold for the life sciences.

This week, Novartis (through its Sandoz unit) continued its steady march into the space by officially launching its reSET treatment program for patients who suffer from drug addiction. “We all have a role to play in helping find solutions that work for patients, families and communities as we fight the substance abuse epidemic,” said Sandoz chief Richard Francis in a statement. “Adding reSET to outpatient therapy enhances behaviors associated with recovery. It leverages new technology to help patients improve abstinence in substances of abuse and stay in treatment programs longer than outpatient therapy alone.”

Novartis says that the reSET program is the first fully “digital therapeutic” to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In essence, it’s a tracking tool meant to be used alongside the traditional outpatient care pursued by people with substance use disorders; this can help their doctors track the day-to-day, subjective biometrics that can then inform caregiving, such as what triggers a recovering addict’s cravings.

And the product is far from the only digital tech Novartis has invested in as a down payment on the future. The company has doubled down on the use of machine learning and AI for drug discovery, among other initiatives.

I hope you all have a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday with your families and friends. We’ll be back in your inbox on Monday.