Apple Products Are Finally Available on Amazon

Now you can buy Apple products from Apple through Amazon. Thanks to a new partnership announced earlier this month, a number of Apple products are now available via Amazon’s website.

For now, the Apple products represented include Macs, iPads, Apple Watches, and Apple TV. When the partnership was announced, there was specific mention of the iPhone coming to Amazon, so that’s likely to show up soon as well.

Shopping for Apple products on Amazon is similar to doing so on Apple’s own website. The site’s interface offers a similar layout to Apple’s, with links to similar Apple products in a header image.

Amazon’s selections are a bit limited, The Verge notes, often with fewer configuration and color options than you might be able to get from Apple proper.

Apple’s entrance onto Amazon will make buying Apple products on the site a bit safer. As part of the partnership, only specific Apple-authorized retailers will be allowed to sell Apple or Beats devices through the site. Any sellers that don’t fit that bill will have to remove their listings by January 4th before Amazon does it for them.