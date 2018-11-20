Taylor Swift UMG, Equal Pay France, Rhodes Scholars: Broadsheet November 20

• Investing in women. Abby Johnson, head of Fidelity Investments and No. 3 on our 2018 MPW ranking, is a famously press-averse CEO, so when she does give an interview, it’s worth paying attention.

In this Bloomberg Markets story, she and right-hand woman, personal investing president Kathleen Murphy (MPW No. 34), talk about cryptocurrency, Fidelity’s industry-first zero-fee index funds, and what Johnson learned from her dad, who ran the company for decades.

The interview ventures into prime Broadsheet territory, including some discussion of Fidelity’s 2017 sexual harassment issues (the company ended up firing two high-level managers and Johnson moved her office from the executive floor to a more central area so she could keep an eye on things). The pair also talk about their push to diversify the firm, noting that half of their new hires at Fidelity branches this year are women—though they allow that the company does not currently have any women running its top funds.

Not surprisingly, Fidelity is also focusing on building the ranks of female investors. Says Murphy: “We’re in the midst of a $22 trillion shift in assets to women, because of longevity, because they’ll outlive their spouse, because of divorce, whatever. Second, and related, 9 out of 10 women will be the sole decision-maker in their household on their finances at some point in their life, either due to the death of the spouse, divorce, or because they stayed single over the course of their career.”

Women approach investing in their own way, adds Murphy, saying Fidelity is doing everything from redesigning its offices to changing the language they use to meet the different—and too long ignored—needs of women looking to build their wealth.

If all of this prompts you to reflect on your own attitude about investing, I recommend taking a look at Fortune‘s new investing guide, which includes our picks for the top investments in emerging markets and the 30 best stocks to buy for 2019.

It’s worth remembering, as Murphy puts it, that “women are absolutely just as good as men at investing when they actually take the step.”

“We’ve proven that,” she says, “and they’re actually slightly better.”