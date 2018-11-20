Stock Fall, Asylum Ban Ban, AI Exports: CEO Daily for November 20, 2018

Good morning.

When I interviewed Carlos Ghosn in 2012, he professed great appreciation for the Japanese. “I have a lot of love and respect for the country, and I have the weakness of thinking it is shared, because I’m still there. I haven’t been chased out of the country yet.”

Well no more. It was clear yesterday, after his arrest for false pay filings, that Ghosn has lost the love and respect even of his closest colleagues. “From a governance perspective, it was a problem to have so much power concentrated in one person,” said Hiroto Saikawa, his handpicked successor at Nissan. Ghosn’s behavior sparked feelings that “go far beyond regret to anger.”

Ghosn’s demise puts yet another nail in the coffin of post-World War II globalization. He in some ways represented its pinnacle—a Lebanese-born Brazilian who came to run three different global companies all at once: Renault in France, Nissan and Mitsubishi in Japan. When he first assumed the joint-CEO position, many thought he was a harbinger of a new, cross-cultural business future. But now he marks that future’s demise. With Ghosn gone, Japanese business has returned once again to its insular ways. And much of the world is heading in a similar direction.

But for all of Ghosn’s seemingly superhuman capabilities, it was always too much to expect one individual to simultaneously run two—much less three—companies in such very different cultures. And it was certainly a mistake to let him do it for so long.

Asked in 2012 whether he thought having one person run two companies on opposite sides of the globe was a good idea, he responded: “It’s not normal. I wouldn’t recommend it.”

