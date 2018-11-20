Knob Creek Is Launching a Twice Barreled Rye for the Holidays

Knob Creek is offering something a little special this holiday season, a bottle of its rye whiskey that has been barrel aged twice.

Knob Creek Twice Barreled Rye takes the brand’s existing rye whiskey and then ages it in new, charred American oak barrels a second time, giving it a smoother mouthfeel while maintaining a robust rye flavor.

“Rye whiskey is more popular than ever, and I’m proud Knob Creek plays a role in that,” said Fred Noe, Beam family seventh generation master distiller, said in a statement. Knob Creek is made by Beam Suntory. “I’ve enjoyed experimenting with unique ways to amplify our classic rye whiskey to give whiskey fans something new and exciting, and I think we’ve done just that.”

Knob Creek Twice Barreled Rye is bottled at 100 proof. The brand says that the whiskey “presents the rich and savory notes signature of the brand’s classic rye whiskey, amplified by robust oak and warm spice notes with a touch of sweetness from the secondary barreling process.” It recommends enjoying the whiskey over ice or in an old-fashioned.

The whiskey is available currently nationwide for a suggested retail price of $44.99 for a 750ml bottle.