Boston Scientific Offers $4.2 Billion for British Medical Technology Specialist BTG

Medical device maker Boston Scientific has offered to buy British medical technology specialist BTG, it announced Tuesday. The price? 840 pence per share (approx US $10.79), or $4.2 billion total.

That’s a 37% premium over BTG’s Monday stock price, and BTG stock jumped almost that much Tuesday morning, Bloomberg reports. BTG’s directors and three biggest shareholders have agreed to the deal, which is pending approval of the remaining shareholders and British regulators.

BTG’s main business lies in interventional medicine — the specialist use of radioactive microspheres to burn tumors, or tiny needles delivering freezing argon to freeze tumors. It also has a pharmaceutical line focused on antidotes to toxins such as drug overdoses and snake venom and builds products for vascular interventions to treat pulmonary embolisms.

BTG reported $496 million in revenue in the first half of 2018 but had lost 19.3% of its stock value this year up to the deal, Reuters reports. It had to pay damages for breaching a distribution deal earlier this year, and wrote off some goodwill in a so-called impairment charge for disappointing sales of an emphysema treatment, Shares Magazine reports.

Boston Scientific predicted that its own stock value would rise two or three cents per share in 2019 and more thereafter.

“We are confident that the addition of these therapies to our portfolio will ultimately advance patient care in ways that could not be realized by either company alone, while also allowing us to realize substantial revenue and cost synergies and provide a strong return for investors,” Boston Scientific chairman and CEO Mike Mahoney said in a statement.