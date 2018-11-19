71% of Americans Plan to Do Some Shopping This Thanksgiving Weekend

No matter how much you try to avoid it, the odds indicate you’re going to end up shopping this weekend.

A new Deloitte survey finds that 71% of Americans plan to shop either online or in brick-and-mortar stores over Thanksgiving weekend. They’ll be looking to spend, too, with the average shopper shelling out $420.

Black Friday remains the busiest day in terms of volume, with 81% saying they plan to either head online or to stores on the traditional kick off to the holiday shopping season. Nearly three-fourths of those say they’ll be in stores before 9 a.m.—and the earlier they start, the more they spend.

Cyber Monday, though will take in more money, the company projects, taking nearly half of the online spending over the course of the weekend.

As for Thanksgiving day itself, more and more people are grabbing their credit cards when they finish the pumpkin pie. Turkey day will see 26% of shoppers heading to stores, while 29% will shop online in a tryptophan semi-coma from their couch.

“People have responded to the early promotions that retailers have put in play to outdo the competition—from early Black Friday deals to free shipping—but the event still holds its place as a holiday tradition,” said Rod Sides, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. retail and distribution leader, in a statement. “Most people maintain the perception that the best deals are on Black Friday, but it’s also become a day for spending time with family and friends. The same appears to be true for the group of people who have made Thanksgiving Day shopping their family tradition.”

Beyond the weekend itself, 88% of the 1,200 people Deloitte spoke with said they plan to spend the same amount as last year or more this holiday season, news that will come as non-Little-Drummer-Boy music to retailer’s ears.