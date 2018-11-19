Taylor Swift Breaks Up With Her Longtime Record Label, Signs With a New One

After more than 12 years with Big Machine Records, pop superstar Taylor Swift has signed with a new label. The singer used Instagram Monday to announce that she has signed a new multiyear, multi-album agreement with Universal Music Group and its subsidiary Republic Records.

Swift officially became a free agent this month. The new deal allows Swift to retain ownership of her master recordings moving forward.

Swift says that she negotiated the deal with streaming in mind. As part of her deal, she and Universal reportedly came to an agreement where if the label sells any of its equity in Spotify the money from that would be distributed to artists, The New York Times reports.

This isn’t the first time Swift, who made $54 million during just the first week of her last tour, has spoken out about royalties when it comes to streaming music. In 2015, Swift criticized Apple for not offering artists royalties for music people listened to during Apple Music’s three-month trial period. Less than a day later, Apple reversed course.

The singer has also been outspoken about a number of other issues, including politics. Last month she threw her support behind Democrats Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper, who were running for the Senate and House of Representatives in Swift’s home state of Tennessee.