Guinness' Latest Beer Is Aged in Bulleit Bourbon Barrels

Guinness is launching a barrel-aged beer this month, a brew made at its home in Dublin, Ireland, and then aged in Bulleit bourbon barrels at its new Barrel House in Baltimore, Maryland.

The brew is the first is a series of barrel-aged beer expected to be released from the brewery. Rather than use traditional Guinness, the brewery chose to make the brew using its Antwerpen stout. The beer is then aged for eight months in bourbon barrels before it’s bottled and sold.

“The best part about barrel-aging any beer is that you get the chance to pull the flavors of the wood and liquid previously aged in it,” said Senior Brewer at the Open Gate Brewery & Barrel House, Sean Brennan. “We’ve already started to think about what we’ll be experimenting with next, but we couldn’t be more pleased with our first go at using barrels from our friends at Bulleit. This beer is something special, and one to be sipped slow and savored.”

Both Guinness and Bulleit are owned by Diageo. Diageo has a number of other spirit makers in its portfolio, including Don Julio tequila and Zacapa rum, that we could potentially see make an appearance in future beers.

The beer is on sale now in limited quantity four packs for $19.99. It’s also on draft at Guinness’ Baltimore location.