The Fortune Global Tech Forum taps into the strength of two Fortune powerhouse conferences: the Fortune Global Forum and our Brainstorm Tech conference, which brings together the smartest people in tech, media, entertainment, and finance.

With a theme of “Innovation in the Age of A.I.,” this year’s Global Tech Forum, held from November 29 to 30, will explore the innovation revolution unfolding in China and the rest of the world. The conference will feature some of China’s most promising startups as well as our second-annual Fortune China Innovation Awards.

Can’t join us in Guangzhou? You can watch most of the program right here on this page. (See an abridged version of the agenda below for which sessions we’re streaming.) Our livestream will begin at 8:30 a.m. local time on Thursday, Nov. 29 with introductions from Fortune president and CEO Alan Murray, Guangzhou mayor Wen Guohui, and Zhang Zhihong, director general of the Torch Center at China’s Ministry of Science and Technology.