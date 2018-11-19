5 Best Gaming Deals at GameStop's Black Friday Sales Event

Video game retailer GameStop is getting into the Black Friday swing of things.

GameStop (gme) over the weekend announced its slate of Black Friday offers. The company said in a statement that it will open its doors to shoppers at 3 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving and remain open until 10 p.m. that night. It’ll reopen for Black Friday at 7 a.m.

Not surprisingly, many of GameStop’s deals center on games. But if you’re looking for some new hardware or accessories, there will be discounts on those products, as well. If you want to see all of GameStop’s offers, click here. But here are the five deals that stuck out to us as especially appealing:

A $50 Freebie

If you purchase a Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or PlayStation 4 over the Black Friday holiday, you’ll get a free $50 gift card with your purchase.

Huge Deals on Popular Games

Want Call of Duty Black Ops 4? It’ll only be $38. Better yet, GameStop is selling FIFA 19 and Madden NFL 19 for just $27. And if you want the latest God of War, you can get it for only $17.

Save on DualShock

Sony’s PlayStation 4 DualShock controllers will go for $39 over the Black Friday holiday. They typically retail for $60.

An Xbox One X Offer

If you want a new console, you can buy the Xbox One X 1TB Robot White Special Edition Fallout 76 bundle for $430. It’s regularly available for $500.

Try on VR

Interested in trying out virtual reality? PlayStation VR is on sale at GameStop. You can save $100 on any bundle the company offers, including the $350 Creed: Rise to Glory bundle you can now get for $250.