Amazon Prime Has a New Benefit: Early 'Aquaman' Tickets

Amazon has already started rolling out its Black Friday deals and now it’s offering Prime members the opportunity to see Aquaman a week before it officially heads to U.S. theaters.

The deal gives Prime members the opportunity to purchase tickets for a showing Dec. 15th at 7 p.m. The movie doesn’t officially come out until Friday, Dec. 21st, the following week. Early access tickets are being sold through Atom, which also offers the ability to purchase early tickets to the film for its official release.

Tickets are available at theaters across the country, and Prime members can purchase up to 10 tickets each. If you’re not already a Prime member, signing up for a 30-day free trial of the service will also grant you access to the presale.

All that said, the deal won’t make Prime users the first to see the film. The movie is officially released in Australia on Dec. 13th and in the U.K. on the 14th.

The film marks the first standalone release for Aquaman, who made his debut in Justice League last year.

If you want one of those tickets, you’d better act fast. In April of this year Amazon announced that it has over 100 million subscribers worldwide.