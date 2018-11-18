Here Are Some of This Year's Best Black Friday Travel Deals

The holiday season is fast approaching and so are holiday deals. With Black Friday right around the corner, there are plenty of travel discounts offered this year through Cyber Monday, including sales on lodging, air, and rail travel.

This year, travelers might even want to take a look for deals through Tuesday, which some are now calling “Travel Deal Tuesday.”

In terms of lodging, Hotels.com is offering an electronic scratch-off lottery which will start at midnight on Friday, Nov. 23 and will continue through the following Monday at 11:59 p.m. People who visit the website in that time can win discounts on lodging, from as little as 7%, 8%, and 10% to as much as a 99% discount, according to Forbes.

Priceline is also participating in the Black Friday hotel discounts, offering email subscribers its Express Deal coupons for up to 50% in savings on hotels. One thousand subscribers will also have a chance to win a 99% discount on lodging on Cyber Monday.

Other individual hotels will offer deals to travelers, as well.

Archer Hotel, Arlo Hotels, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants will all have discounted stays for travelers, CNBC reported. Archer will have a 25% discount sale on rooms from Nov. 26 until Dec. 3; Arlo will have half-off rooms, valid from Black Friday through Nov. 27; Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants will offer a 25% discount on Best Flexible Rates for reward club members.

But travelers can also expect to find big savings on air and rail travel. Amtrak will offer travel discounts of 30% on nationwide train rides, according to CNBC. Similarly, the airlines JetBlue and Cathay Pacific will have Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, with Cathay Pacific flyers saving up to 60% on airfare to Asia.

The airfare prediction and booking app, Hopper, pointed to Travel Tuesday deals last year, and found that the Tuesday following Thanksgiving offered the most deals on airfare all year, the New York Times reported. Hopper found last year that 20% of all routes, domestic and abroad, offered airfare discounts. This year’s Travel Deal Tuesday will fall on Nov. 27.

“Last year, we sent more deal notifications on Travel Deal Tuesday than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined,” Patrick Surry, Hopper’s chief data scientist told the Times.