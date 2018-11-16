Former National Security Aide Mira Ricardel Praises Trump Despite Being Ousted Wednesday

Two days after being forced out of the White House this week following complaints by First Lady Melania Trump, Deputy National Security Advisor Mira Ricardel still expressed admiration for the Trump administration.

“I admire the President and First Lady and have great respect for my colleagues who are dedicated to supporting the president’s policies, and I look forward to working with them in the months ahead,” said Ricardel in a statement Friday, according to Reuters.

Ricardel was publicly criticized by the First Lady Tuesday due to a dispute surrounding Trump’s visit to Africa last month. At the time, Ricardel reportedly threatened to withhold National Security Council resources if she or another NSC official were not included on the trip.

“It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that she no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House,” said Melania Trump’s spokesperson Tuesday.

A day later, Ricardel left her position. She reportedly got along well with her superior, National Security Advisor John Bolton, but frequently clashed with other White House officials.

“Mira Ricardel will continue to support the president as she departs the White House to transition to a new role within the administration,” said Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, according to The New York Times. “The president is grateful for Ms. Ricardel’s continued service to the American people and her steadfast pursuit of his national security priorities.”

Bloomberg reports that President Donald Trump hopes to find Ricardel a good position within the administration—she’s been presented with nearly a dozen job options, including ambassador to Estonia. Ricardel turned down the ambassadorship; the other offered positions are unknown.