raceAhead: Botham Jean's Killer May Be Charged With Murder

Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith is back in the news, after appearing to make light of voter suppression in a campaign stop with supporters. In a video posted yesterday, she seemed to say that laws that make it hard for certain people to vote would be welcome. “And then they remind me that there’s a lot of liberal folks in those other schools who maybe we don’t want to vote. Maybe we want to make it just a little more difficult. And I think that’s a great idea,” she said. Her campaign says she was joking. I’m no expert, but I’m getting the impression between her shtick about public hangings and this that the Senator doesn’t understand comedy.