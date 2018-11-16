A Retail Revival? One-Third of Americans Plan to Hit Brick-and-Mortar Stores on Black Friday

While the day after Thanksgiving has proved less and less important for retailers in recent years, a new consumer poll points to a more promising Black Friday 2018.

More than one-third of Americans plan to shop on Black Friday this year, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed. Of those braving the sales, a majority plan to buy at least half of their holiday purchases on the day.

The numbers may excite some retailers, however, brick-and-mortar stores will still be contending with cyber deals from online giants such as Amazon.

While 38% of people polled said they’re showing up to shop the Black Friday deals, 37% of consumers said they plan to shop primarily or totally online, Reuters reported.

Consumer spending over the Thanksgiving weekend, which is considered be the start to the holiday shopping season, has decreased each year since 2012, even though retailers have combated the trend by extending hours and starting sales earlier.

While some retailers shun the Black Friday tradition, many retailers continue to lure in customers by offering “doorbuster savings” and bank on the credit card swipes from the single day sales. For example, Sears, which filed for bankruptcy last month, secured a loan to stay open through the holiday season.

Overall, retailers offer an average discount of 35%, though some offer discounts as high as 60-70%.