Tricia Griffith, Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook Scandals: Broadsheet November 15

• A Progressive CEO. As every year nears its end, Fortune undertakes the annual exercise of naming its Businessperson of the Year. To complete this mission, we consider 10 financial metrics including 12-month and 36-month increases in profit and revenue, and weigh stock performance and total shareholder returns for the same period. Then we toss in CEO intangibles like business influence, strategic vision, and the impact of leadership.

After running those numbers for 2018, who came out as No. 1?

For the first time ever, it’s a female CEO: Tricia Griffith of insurance company Progressive

I’ll let Fortune’s Aric Jenkins provide Griffith’s bona fides:

“[She’s] a CEO pulling off the remarkable evolution of a company in a relatively staid, stable industry. Progressive’s one-year and annualized three-year sales growth (at 20.2% and 11.4%, respectively) tops both Apple’s and Microsoft’s. The insurer’s stock is up nearly 50% over the past 12 months, and profits have more than doubled. In 2017 Progressive vaulted past Allstate to become the nation’s third-largest auto insurer, behind Geico and State Farm. And perhaps most impressively, at the end of the third quarter, the Mayfield, Ohio, company hit $30 billion in net premiums written, after reaching $20 billion just three years earlier—a remarkable growth rate for an enterprise that’s now 81 years old.”

As intriguing as Griffith’s recent hot streak is her ascent to the top. She started at Progressive in 1988 by responding to a classified ad for a claims adjuster trainee. She recalls, early on, dollying under a vehicle in Progressive’s required skirt, hose, and close-toed shoes in front of 10 male on-lookers. “It was just like, ‘Man, I gotta fight through this,’” she says.

She later had stints as Progressive’s chief of human resources, president of the claims group, president of customer operations, and chief operating officer of the personal lines branch before becoming CEO two years ago. She was No. 13 on Fortune’s Most Powerful Women list this year.

You can read Aric’s full feature here, but I’ll leave you with Griffith’s advice to anyone looking to replicate her path. “Focus on the job you’re doing now,” she says. “You will get noticed.”