Term Sheet -- Thursday, November 15

Good morning Term Sheet readers. Lucinda here, filling in for Polina until Friday.

The New York Times dove into Facebook’s internal thinking as it dealt with allegations of Russian influence of the U.S. elections through its platform. And the story certainly doesn’t paint a particularly pleasing picture of Facebook’s higher echelon. Moreover, it seems that the giant is more directly involved in the increasing scrutiny toward tech titans than previously thought.

As a refresher: Following the 2016 presidential elections, Facebook initially denied all possibility of Russian interference in the race using the social media site, before later acknowledging that it may have played a part. Since then, details of Facebook’s part in the scandal and its executives knowledge of it have continued to unfold.

According to the Times article, in bid to deflect blame and attention from the scandal, Facebook allegedly began to guide fingers at fellow tech giants as well as apparently George Soros. Zuckerberg for his part appeared distracted or absent for early parts of the timeline, spending much of 2017 on a tour around the country to understand the U.S. populace.

“While Mr. Zuckerberg has conducted a public apology tour in the last year, Ms. Sandberg has overseen an aggressive lobbying campaign to combat Facebook’s critics, shift public anger toward rival companies and ward off damaging regulation. Facebook employed a Republican opposition-research firm to discredit activist protesters, in part by linking them to the liberal financier George Soros. It also tapped its business relationships, persuading a Jewish civil rights group to cast some criticism of the company as anti-Semitic.”

Facebook worked with a Washington-based public relations firm, Definers Public Affairs, which reportedly pressed news agencies to look into rivals such as Google and Apple. (Facebook has since terminated its relationship with the firm.)

At the same time, Zuckerberg reportedly “ordered his management team to use only Android phones” after Apple CEO Tim Cook appeared to disparagingly reference Facebook in a MSNBC interview.

Read the full article here.

WHAT’S MORE INTERESTING THAN BLOCKCHAIN?

Silicon Valley Bank surveyed some 111 micro venture capital firms on their plans in 2019, and found that 48% are interested in science and healthcare companies compared to 45% looking at blockchain/crypto companies.

It’s not just micro VCs that see opportunity in healthcare. Roviant Sciences, the Swiss pharmaceutical firm hoping to reduce the time it takes to develop drugs, raised $200 million from investors including NovaQuest Capital Management and RTW Investments Thursday. Now, Roviant is valued at approximately $7 billion. Notably, the firm has reportedly been restructuring, laying off about 67 employees and reassigning some others to its subsidiaries.

On the topic of skyrocketing valuations: Roughly 38% of GPs are also expecting a tougher year for fundraising. Per the study: “Many acknowledged that the overabundance of capital would lead to increased competition for deals and higher valuations.”

That said, GPs and LPs may be increasingly seeking ideas outside the U.S.

“We also expect more VCs to look internationally for new investment opportunities. Many tell us they are exploring regions in which they have never invested previously,” said Jim Marshall, head of SVB’s Emerging Manager Practice. “They are in search of new talent and lower startup operational costs, notably Asia and Canada.”