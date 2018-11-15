raceAhead: For Indigenous People, A Seat At The Table

In a passionate call for inclusion, newly elected Representative Deb Haaland [D-New Mex] recalls for Fortune a recent past where Native Americans were left out of the important conversations that could shape the directions of their lives.

“Growing up in my mother’s Pueblo household, I never imagined a world in which I would be represented by someone who looked like me,” she begins. “That might be because just over 50 years ago, Native Americans in New Mexico couldn’t vote. It also might be because when I was young, people didn’t even think girls could play sports, let alone run for office.”

It’s a milestone long overdue: Haaland is one of two Native American women ever to be elected to Congress.

While Haaland makes it clear that she aspires to represent everyone, it’s worth noting that Indigenous people have been long burdened by a unique set of issues stemming from a legacy of plunder and abuse.

Consider this horror story from Canada. Indigenous women are being forced into sterilization procedures against their will across the Canadian territories, an abhorrent practice that many had thought had been abolished. Some Native women are suing, but it is a newly elected senator for Ontario, Yvonne Boyer, who is insisting the government take on the issue. It will be the subject of her first address to Canada’s upper chamber.

“If it’s happened in Saskatoon, it has happened in Regina, it’s happened in Winnipeg, it’s happened where there’s a high population of Indigenous women,” Boyer, a Métis lawyer and former nurse told the CBC. “I’ve had many women contact me from across the country and ask me for help.”

For her part, Haaland outlines a list of needs she plans to tackle, based on her experience of the community. “I think of my mother, a veteran and disabled, who is in danger of losing her access to Meals on Wheels, a service that delivers meals to people unable to obtain them on their own. I walk down the street in Albuquerque and see people who are homeless, often suffering from mental illness, and aren’t getting ahead despite what the Republicans say about our booming economy,” she writes. “Far too many New Mexicans—and Americans—are fighting to survive right now.”

But part of what makes her new position so important is that she will be representing an entire demographic of people who have never had anyone this prepared to hear their voices before. Haaland, along with Sharice Davids in Kansas, offers the same kind of possibility for progress, equity, and justice that Senator Boyer is currently delivering for Indigenous women in Canada.

A seat at the table means hope.