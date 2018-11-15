Brainstorm Health: Health Care Business Leaders, FDA E-Cigs Ban, Health Care on the Blockchain

Good afternoon, readers.

This morning, Fortune unveiled our latest Businessperson of the Year list. It encompasses 20 individuals whose companies have delivered solid returns in profits, revenues, and stock growth (including over the past 12 months and three years)—and, in some instances, have some truly compelling backgrounds.

You can check out the entire rankings here. But there are two health care leaders on the list worth highlighting: Illumina’s Francis deSouza and Intuitive Surgical’s Gary Guthart.

On a biographical level, deSouza and Guthart could hardly be more different. DeSouza is an Ethiopian-born immigrant who lived in both Addis Ababa and Dubai before arriving at MIT as an undergrad when he was just 16, and now heading the go-to genomic sequencing firm; Guthart is a tech pro who helped dream up a new landscape of robot-assisted surgeries before making that technology an entrenched, and ever-popular, reality.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about deSouza’s and Guthart’s companies is their ability to penetrate their respective markets. Illumina is teamed up with pharmaceutical giants like Amgen and consumer-focused brands like 23andMe alike in the genomics space. Intuitive has been aggressively expanding its minimally invasive surgery tech to international markets and a growing number of surgery types (last year, I wrote about Intuitive’s sci-fi style robot surgeons in a feature for Fortune).

