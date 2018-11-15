Amazon is kicking off its Black Friday deals a little early the year.

On Thursday, the retailer announced a ton of deals on some of its devices, with more deals set to roll out as we approach Black Friday, the busy shopping day just after Thanksgiving. For example, today though Black Friday, you can score a discount on two different Amazon Echo Sub bundles as well as an Amazon Fire TV bundle with an Echo Dot.

While Amazon is the first retailer we’ve seen to actually start rolling out Black Friday sales, we’ve already learned a bit about what to expect from other stores. A WalletHub study found that the best deals this year are likely to come at Belk, followed by J.C. Penney and Stage, and then Kohl’s.

Walmart is offering free cookies for customers along with discounted merchandise, and Sam’s Club has already put out its Black Friday ad so eager shoppers can start planning.

Here’s what Amazon has in store for its Alexa devices this year and when each deal starts:

