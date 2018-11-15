Amazon is kicking off its Black Friday deals a little early the year.
On Thursday, the retailer announced a ton of deals on some of its devices, with more deals set to roll out as we approach Black Friday, the busy shopping day just after Thanksgiving. For example, today though Black Friday, you can score a discount on two different Amazon Echo Sub bundles as well as an Amazon Fire TV bundle with an Echo Dot.
While Amazon is the first retailer we’ve seen to actually start rolling out Black Friday sales, we’ve already learned a bit about what to expect from other stores. A WalletHub study found that the best deals this year are likely to come at Belk, followed by J.C. Penney and Stage, and then Kohl’s.
Walmart is offering free cookies for customers along with discounted merchandise, and Sam’s Club has already put out its Black Friday ad so eager shoppers can start planning.
Here’s what Amazon has in store for its Alexa devices this year and when each deal starts:
-
Available Now
- Echo Sub Bundle with 2 Echo (2nd Gen) Devices is $80 off— $249.97
- Echo Sub Bundles with 2 All-New Echo Plus Devices is $100 off— $329.97
- Fire TV Stick Bundle with Echo Dot (2nd Gen) is $40 off—$39.98
-
Starting November 16
- Buy Three All-New Echo Dot and save $80—$69.97
- Buy three Echo Dot Kids Edition devices is $110 off— $99.97
- Buy Two All-New Echo Show and save $120— $339.98
- Buy Two Echo Spot and save $100—$159.98
- Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet is $30 off—$69.99; or save $80 when you buy two—$119.98 (Buy 1 for $69.99, or Buy 2 for $119.98)
- All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet is $40 off— $89.99; or save $110 when you buy two—$149.98 (Buy 1 for $89.99, or Buy 2 for $149.98)
- Fire HD 10 tablet with Alexa Hands-Free is $50 off—$99.99
- Fire HD 10 tablet and Show Mode Dock bundle $59.99 off— $144.99
- Show Mode Doc for Fire HD 10 is $10 off—$44.99
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet is $50 off—$149.99; or save $150 when you buy two—just $249.98 (Buy 1 for $149.99, or Buy 2 for $249.98)
- Ring Starter Kit with 1 Motion Sensor and 2 Contact Sensors will be $80 off—just $188.98
- Blink Indoor 1 Cam System will be $33 off— $66.99
- Blink Indoor 2 Cam System will be $56 off— $113.99
- Blink Indoor 3 Cam System will be $76 off— $153.99
- Blink Indoor 5 Cam System will be $116 off—$233.99
- Blink Indoor Add-On Cam will be $18 off— $71.99
-
Starting November 18
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote will be $15 off— $24.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote is $15 off— $34.99
- Fire TV Cube with Far-Field Voice Control and 4K UHD/HDR is $60 off— $59.99
- Fire TV Recast 500 GB with two tuners will be $50 off— $179.99; or save an additional $10 on the Fire TV Recast 1 TB with four tuners—$219.99
-
Starting November 21
- Blink XT 1-cam system is $51 off— $78.99
- Blink XT 2-cam System will be $80 off— $149.99
- Blink XT 3-cam system will be $90 off— $229.99
- Blink XT 5-cam system will be $150 off—$349.99
- Blink XT Add-On Cam will be $24 off— $95.99
-
Starting November 22
- Echo Dot (2nd gen) is $20 off— $19.99
- Echo Dot Kids Edition is $20 off—$49.99
- All-New Echo Dot is $25.99 off— $24.00
- Echo (2nd gen) is $30.99 off— $69.00; or save an additional $50 on two—just $119.98
- Echo (RED) edition will be $30.99 off, only $69.00 – additionally for every Echo (RED) edition sold Amazon will donate $10 to (RED)
- All-New Echo Plus is $40 off— $109.99
- All-New Echo Show is $50 off— $179.99
- Echo Spot is $40 off— $89.99
- Echo Look is $150 off— $49.99
- Amazon Smart Plug is just $5 with purchase of an Echo device
- Fire 7 tablet with Alexa is $20 off—only $29.99
- All-New Fire HD 8 tablet with Hands-Free Alexa is $30 off—just $49.99; save $105 when you buy three—just $134.97 (Buy 1 for $49.99, or Buy 3 for $134.97)
- All-New Fire HD 8 tablet and Show Mode Dock bundle $39.99 off—just $79.99
- Show Mode Doc for All-New Fire HD 8 is $10 off—just $39.99
- Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle with Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is $80 off—just $119.98
- Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle with Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet is $70 off—just $99.98
- Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle with Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet is $90 off—just $179.98
- Kindle Paperwhite (7th gen) is $40 off—only $79.99
- Kindle Paperwhite (7th gen) Essentials Bundle will be $40 off— $119.97
- All-New Echo Dot Bundle with Philips Hue White Starter Kit will be $60 off—j$59.99
- Echo Bundle with Philips Hue Color Starter Kit will be $100 off— $99.99
- All-New Echo Dot Bundle with Philips Hue Color Starter Kit will be $100 off— $149.99
- Toshiba 32” 720p HD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition will be $50 off— $129.99
- Insignia 39” 1080p Full HD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition will be $60 off— $189.99
- Toshiba 50“ 4K Ultra HD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition will be $100 off— $299.99
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 will be $60 off— $139.00; additionally you can add an All-New Echo Dot to your purchase for no additional cost
- Buy Two Ring Spotlight Cam Battery HD Security Cameras and save $149—just $249
- Ring Alarm Starter Kit will be $30 off—just $169
-
Starting November 23
- Sengled White Two Bulb Starter Kit is $10 with purchase of select Echo devices
- Save $20 on TP Link Light Switch, $17 with any Echo device purchase
- Save $17 on TP Link Mini Plug, $8 with any Echo device purchase
