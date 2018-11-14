If you’re looking for a new place to land, Tulsa, Oklahoma might just be the place to go.

In a bid to attract more people to its city, Tulsa has announced a new program called Tulsa Remote that will pay people $10,000 to move to the city and stay there for at least a year. Additionally, the Tulsa Remote program will offer participants 33% off their rent and free utilities for the first three months, according to the Tulsa Remote website. And if participants want to work out of the home, they’ll receive a free membership to a coworking space in the city.

Tulsa is one of many cities across the U.S. hoping to attract remote workers who don’t necessarily need to be tied to an office to get work done. In fact, Tulsa’s program is designed specifically for those remote workers and self-employed people who have the option of working anywhere. Applicants must also live outside of Tulsa County.

Those interested in applying will need to go to the Tulsa Remote website and enter information about themselves. After the application is submitted, Tulsa Remote organizers will hold a video chat and ask people to visit Tulsa. If all goes well, the person can accept the offer and get moving.