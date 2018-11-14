Watch 'The Breakdown,' Fortune's Live News Show

Watch episode 29 of our weekly news show, The Breakdown, for a quick dive into some of the week’s most compelling topics by reporters and editors from Fortune, Time, Money, and Sports Illustrated. In this week’s edition, Fortune examines big tech’s foray into healthcare, Time looks at the deadly fires plaguing California, Money shares the best credit card hacks to save on Black Friday, and Sports Illustrated discusses NFL’s Thanksgiving tradition. The show stars Neha Joy and streams weekly on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Eastern.