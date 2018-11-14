raceAhead: Let's Run Away and Join the Circus

If you’re ready for a break from the onslaught of terrible news, then maybe you should run away and join the circus. Sidney “Iking” Bateman did, and it worked out fine.

Batemen is now touring the world with Cirque du Soleil, but he started out as a kid growing up in a tough neighborhood who liked to turn flips with his family and friends in abandoned fields. But instead of gang life, Bateman tumbled his way into a troupe of amateur acrobats known as Circus Harmony, a social circus and youth movement based in his hometown of Saint Louis, Missouri.

Circus Harmony was established by Jessica Hentoff in 2001, who was a former circus performer herself. “I wrote to fifty circuses after college and only one wrote back, a Methodist minister who ran a youth circus,” she recalls. They taught and performed, but also brought their act to places like prisons, senior centers, and homes for people living with mental illness—places where people felt forgotten. “That’s a form of social circus in terms of using circus arts with a very specific form of intention.”

Though Circus Harmony has a permanent performance home at the City Museum in Saint Louis, they occasionally hit the road to collaborate with other troupes through their “Peace Through Pyramids” program. Hentoff and the kids traveled to Puerto Rico this past summer to work with students from The National School of Circus of Puerto Rico, where they performed with the children of ENC’s Social Circus project in Dorado, one of the neighborhoods devastated by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

But Bateman is now a seasoned circus artist and is an acrobatic delight to behold. If you can spare eight minutes, PBS American Experience has a terrific short film about his life and work that is both joyous and unsparing.

He admits the early days in Circus Harmony were tough. At 15, he had to learn to work with other people, which he wasn’t used to. And, “I wasn’t okay with a white woman telling me what to do,” he says. He’d regularly get frustrated and quit. His junior year, he was expelled from school after a huge gang fight; later, his best friend was shot and killed. “That was it. I didn’t want to be just another statistic,” he says.

When he started to perform, “I felt I was a different person,” he says. “I was able to be who I wanted to be at home, with no one judging me.” And now, on stage as a professional, it all feels like home. “It’s the best feeling in the world when someone in the audience can connect to you.”