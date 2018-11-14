Getting a Chick-Fil-A sandwich is a lot easier now.

The fast food chain, which has both a cult-like following and some very vocal detractors, has partnered with DoorDash to launch delivery from 1,100 of its stores around the country.

“So many of our guests’ busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time,” said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A senior vice president and chief marketing officer in a statement. “If they’re unable to come to us, we’ll come to them.”

Deliveries will be made within a 10-mile radius of select locations. The company has been testing service with DoorDash since 2017, but this is a broad expansion of that trial program. (The chain is also testing delivery with other services, but those remain limited.)

To mark the occasion, Chick-Fil-A says it plans to give away 200,000 Chicken Sandwiches through Nov. 20. Customers who place an $5 or higher order on DoorDash and use the code “CFADELIVERY” will be eligible.

Delivery is just one of the ways Chick-Fil-A has broadened its reach this year. The company in July introduced mealtime kits. But this year hasn’t been without controversy either. Diners are furious that the popular cow calendar will not be available in 2019 and the company continues to be dogged by a homophobic reputation, following comments from the CEO in 2012 that Chick-fil-A supported “the biblical definition of the family unit” and that marriage equality was “inviting God’s judgment” on the U.S.

Those remarks sparked nationwide protests that haven’t eased up. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey learned that earlier this year after posting a screenshot showing how much he had saved at the restaurant using their mobile app. Twitter users were quick to criticize his choice to eat at the chain.