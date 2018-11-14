These Retailers Are Offering the Best Black Friday Discounts

If you’re planning to shop on Black Friday, choosing a retailer can be difficult—unless you know where to shop.

Financial advising website WalletHub has released the results of a study that aims at determining which retailers are offering the biggest discounts for Black Friday. The company, which analyzed 7,000 deals across 35 of the biggest U.S. retailers, found that department store Belk is the leader, with an average 2018 discount of 68.9% off regular retail prices.

J.C. Penney and Stage are next with average discounts of 65.1% and 62.1%, respectively. Kohl’s is in fourth place with an average 60.8% discount and New York & Company shoppers will get an average 54.5% discount.

WalletHub’s study also looks at some of the retailers offering slim savings on Black Friday deals. True Value, for instance, is only offering an average discount of 16.3% on its Black Friday items. Gander Outdoors and Ace Hardware are offering 18% and 21.9% discounts, respectively.

The WalletHub findings shed light on which retailers are aggressively targeting Black Friday shoppers this year and which of those retailers have decided to hold back. It also highlights which retailers are offering the best sales in different categories.

In apparel, for example, Meijer is leading the way with an average discount of 63.84%. But if you’re looking to buy some new tech products, head over to Fred Meyer, where you’ll see an average discount of 51.96%. Sears, meanwhile, is offering a whopping 78.83% average discount on jewelry, according to WalletHub.

Overall, retailers are offering an average of 37% discounts for Black Friday.