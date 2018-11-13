Everlane started with a promise to sell ethically-made products and espouse “radical transparency” in its pricing. Now, the retailer has pledged $250,000 to the Surfrider Foundation to clean 20,000 pounds of plastic found on beaches.

The partnership is the latest project in Everlane’s Black Friday Fund, which started in 2014 and has raised more than $628,000 dollars for a variety of projects, including installing solar panels at a partner factory in China and providing motor scooter helmets to factory works in Vietnam.

This latest initiative will see Everlane donating $13 of every order placed online and in store to the Surfrider Foundation. It will begin on Black Friday and continue until the retailer has reached its goal of $250,000.

Everlane pointed to the fact that 60% of beach litter is plastic, noting that the tiny plastic particles can then be consumed at every level of the food chain.

The company already has plans to remove virgin plastic from its supply chain by 2021. As part of this pledge, packages will come in recycled plastic poly bags and items made with synthetic fabrics, such as polyester, will be replaced with renewed plastic materials.

Everlane launched its first line of products made from discarded plastic bottles in late October.