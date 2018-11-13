Brainstorm Health: Alcohol Abuse Screening, Juul Sales, SVB Leerink Merger

Good afternoon, readers.

It’s no secret that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been waging a battle against the tobacco and e-cigarette industries. And it’s having a practical effect.

On Tuesday, the giant in the vaping space, Juul, officially announced that it would stop selling the majority of its reloadable, flavored nicotine pods from stores. And, perhaps even more significantly, the company is ceasing its social media promotions altogether—promotions which were seen by regulators and critics as having an outsize effect in getting kids to smoke e-cigarettes.

Juul will shut down its Facebook and Instagram accounts; on Twitter and Snapchat, the firm will request that the platforms restrict any promotional materials in a way that minimizes the number of underage users exposed to the content. (On a side note, if you happen to see corner stores heavily promoting Juul sales with colorful signs, as I have in the past few days, this is the reason why.)

That’s not to say Juul will stop sales of its massively popular products altogether. The e-commerce business will continue. And critics continued to pounce on the company. “E-cigarette use is an epidemic in this country and belated, loophole-riddled half-measures like those rolled out today by Juul are simply not enough to save children from lifetimes of addiction and disease,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut in a statement.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb has stated that his focus on e-cigarettes and vaping stems primarily from a focus on American youth. While vaping may be less dangerous than traditional tobacco products among adults attempting to quit, early studies have suggested that the fruity, fun appeal of vaping devices are particularly attractive to children, and may, ironically, lead them to eventually graduate to even more harmful nicotine products.

