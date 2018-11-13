Amazon and Whole Foods Are Offering These Deals on Thanksgiving Turkeys

Amazon-owned Whole Foods is getting into the Thanksgiving spirit with some savings on turkeys.

The retail giant on Tuesday announced plans to offer savings on Thanksgiving turkeys at Whole Foods stores. Starting on Wednesday, if you buy select organic turkeys at Whole Foods, you’ll pay $3.49 a pound. Amazon’s Whole Foods is offering no-antibiotic turkeys for $2.49 a pound. Better yet, if you’re an Amazon Prime customer, you can knock even more off those prices and pay $2.99 per pound for an organic turkey and $1.99 per pound on no-antibiotic turkeys.

Amazon’s Whole Foods has long been a popular destination for Thanksgiving shoppers. But by combining forces with Whole Foods, Amazon has been able to extend its services into the Whole Foods retail experience. That’s perhaps best exemplified by its offer of a discount to Amazon Prime members. Amazon previously offered lower prices and other deals to Prime members at Whole Foods, as well.

The new Thanksgiving Turkey program from Whole Foods and Amazon runs through Nov. 22 or while supplies last. Customers can reserve turkeys ahead of time and if they pick up those turkeys at a Whole Foods, they’ll get more discounts, according to Amazon.

The companies said that all of the turkeys meet their guidelines on health and safety, including no antibiotics, no animal by-products in the turkey’s feed, and more.