Amazon announced it has selected New York City and Arlington, Virginia, as the locations for new headquarters, with hiring at both locations beginning in 2019.

Amazon will invest $5 billion and create more than 50,000 jobs across the two new headquarters.

In addition, it selects Nashville as new Operations Center of Excellence with more than 5,000 jobs. The new Washington, D.C., metro headquarters in Arlington will be located in National Landing.

Amazon will receive performance-based direct incentives of $573 million based on the company creating 25,000 jobs with an average wage of over $150,000 in Arlington.

The New York City headquarters will be located in the Long Island City neighborhood in Queens. Amazon will receive performance-based direct incentives of $1.525 billion based on the company creating 25,000 jobs in Long Island City.

“We are excited to build new headquarters in New York City and Northern Virginia,” said Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon. “These two locations will allow us to attract world-class talent that will help us to continue inventing for customers for years to come.”