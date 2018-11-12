This London Hotel Just Installed a Whisky Vending Machine

A London bar is introducing a new way to buy whisky during the holidays: a vending machine.

The machine, located In front of London’s Napolean Hotel, is stocked with single-serve 1.7 ounce pouches of whisky for £7.95, or around $10US. Options include a Whisky-Me branded birthday whisky as well as whisky from The Macallan, Aberfeldy, and Royal Lochnager.

The machine is the brainchild of booze U.K subscription service Whisky-Me, which was originally founded in the hotel’s Black Rock bar, reports Mandatory. Subscribers receive a whisky pouch in the mail each month containing a new whisky.

As you might expect, the machine’s potential customers won’t just be able to put money in and collect their whisky. Instead, they’ll need to visit the hotel’s upstairs bar and show the bartender their ID to get tokens for the machine.

Given the risk of underage drinkers using the machine, it’s unlikely the idea will be implemented in the United States anytime soon.

That said, if you like the idea of a whisky delivery service, Americans do have one of those: Flaviar, which provides customers with tasting kits and invitations to attend tasting events for a quarterly fee. Customers who find something they like can then order a full bottle through the service.