6 Days After the Election, These Races Still Haven't Been Called

Nearly a week since Election Day, a handful of races across the country still haven’t been called.

In some cases, such as in a number of congressional districts in California and in Arizona’s Senate race, ballots are still being counted. Others remain too close to call or are heading toward a recount or runoff.

And a few races were called just this weekend, such as that of California’s 48th district, where 15-term incumbent. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) lost his bid for re-election on Saturday, losing to Democratic candidate Harley Rouda.

Here’s an overview.

Florida

Recounts are underway for the Senate race between Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson and Republican Gov. Rick Scott, as well as in the governor’s race between Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum; Gillum had initially conceded. However, in Florida, any race that is within less than half a percentage point automatically triggers a recount. Scott holds a 0.15% lead over Nelson, while DeSantis’ lead over Gillum is 0.41%. The recount must be completed by Nov. 15.

Georgia

On Sunday, Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams filed a lawsuit to challenge rejected ballots. As it stands, the race has not yet been called, although Republican candidate Brian Kemp has already declared victory. When all votes have been counted, either candidate must have at least 50% of the vote to win. Without such a majority, the race would head to a runoff on Dec. 4.

In Georgia’s 7th District, Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux has refused to concede, noting that her Republican opponent Rep. Rob Woodall’s slight lead may diminish when remaining provisional ballots are counted. Her campaign filed an emergency motion on Sunday evening to delay the certification of election results in one county to allow 1,000 previously rejected absentee ballots to be counted.

Arizona

In Arizona, estimates are that more than 200,000 ballots remain uncounted in the state’s senate race. As of Monday morning, Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema is leading Republican Rep. Martha McSally by 32,169 votes, putting her 1.5% ahead, according to CNN. With a bipartisan agreement reached on Friday, election officials across the state have until Nov. 14 to match signatures on a voter’s envelope to their registration. Approximately 75% of the state’s voting population votes by mail, making the process of verification more lengthy.

Mississippi

The special election for Mississippi senator is heading to a runoff on Nov. 27, as neither appointed Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith nor Democrat Mike Espy won the required 50% of the vote.

Remaining House races

A total of 10 House races across the state have not yet been called.

California

Delays in calling tight races in California’s 10th, 39th, and 45th House districts are a result of a high volume of mail-in ballots. In the state, those who vote by mail are required to have their ballots postmarked by Election Day, meaning they could arrive days later and still be counted.

New York

Two races in New York remain undecided. In the 22nd District, thousands of absentee ballots are still being counted, but Democratic candidate Anthony Brindisi is slightly ahead of Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney. Meanwhile in the 27th District, Democrat Nate McMurray initially conceded to Republican Rep. Chris Collins on Tuesday, but the race has yet to be called and McMurray has retracted his concession.

Utah, New Jersey, Texas, and Maine

Republican incumbent Rep. Mia Love of Utah’s 4th District is trailing Democrat Ben McAdams by 2.3% as of Monday, but mail-in ballots are still being counted and a final tally may be more than a week away.

Provisional ballots are still being counted in New Jersey’s 3rd District, and while Republican incumbent Rep. Tom MacArthur is behind Democrat Andy Kim by 1.1% as of Monday, he has not yet conceded.

The leader in Texas’ 23rd District has switched frequently in the last week. The Associated Press initially called the race for Republican Rep. Will Hurd, but then it appeared in the early hours of Wednesday morning that Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones had won. The race has changed hands several times since then, with Hurd currently maintaining a slight 0.6% lead.

In Maine’s 2nd District, neither Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin nor Democrat Jared Golden has received a majority of the votes, meaning the state’s new ranked-choice voting system is going to be put to the test. The votes of the two last-place candidates will be redistributed to Poliquin and Golden based on how they were ranked on voters’ ballots. The process will be repeated until one of the candidates emerges with a majority. It is expected to take until midweek to complete.