These Are the Best Deals in Sam's Club's Black Friday 2018 Ad

While other retailers are hoping to lure in big crowds on Black Friday, Sam’s Club is, in some ways, encouraging people to stay home.

The retailer has released its ad flier for the day after Thanksgiving. And while it’s loaded with bargains, as so many other retailers’ ads are, some of the best deals can only be found online.

It’s a strategy that might seem odd at first, but one that caters to the growing number of people who want to get their hands on some of the day’s best deals, but would rather avoid fighting crowds and hunting for a decent parking space.

Sam’s Club corporate cousin Walmart, meanwhile, is looking to pack stores, offering free cookies with the deals.

Here’s a look at the best deals, both online only and those that can be found either online or in stores.

Sam’s Club Online-Only Black Friday Deals

PlayStation 4 – Get a system with 1TB of memory and a bundled copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man for $199, a $100 savings.

Xbox One S – Prefer Microsoft’s game system to Sony’s? A 1TB Xbox One S, bundled with Minecraft and in-game extras, is also $199 online.

HP Notebook Computer – HP’s 15.6-inch HD Notebook, featuring an Intel Core i3-8130U Processor, 4GB RAM and a 2TB hard drive is just $399, a $200 savings, if you’re fast enough on the mouse.

Sam’s Club In-Store/Online Black Friday Deals

iRobot vacuum – Continuing the “not having to get up from your couch” theme, grab Roomba’s E5 model for $250, a $100 savings, and mark one chore off your to-do list.

Vizio 4K TV– A 65-inch model of Vizio’s 4K/UHD Smart TV is just $529. And if you order one online, it comes with free shipping.

Canon T6 DSLR Bundle – A $100 savings, this $399 bundle includes the T6 camera, an additional lens, a camera bag and an SD memory card to store your images. (A Nikon bundle with the D3500 DSLR model goes for $499.)