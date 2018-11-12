Ride-Sharing App Lyft Will Launch a Loyalty Program in December

The ride-sharing company Lyft on Monday announced plans to introduce a rider loyalty program that the company will roll out next month.

With the Lyft Rewards program, riders will earn points for every dollar they spend on rides, which they can use to upgrade to nicer cars with Lyft Lux, or to save money on future rides. The company added that it will continue listening to customers about what kind of rewards they would like to receive over time.

Lyft has offered programs for frequent riders in the past, including an All-Access Plan it launched in October that would require passengers to pay a $299 fee every 30 days, with riders receiving 30 rides—up to $15 each. In February, the company offered a Business Rewards program for riders with a Lyft business profile to earn credits for their personal rides, and a Delta airlines partnership that allowed riders to earn SkyMiles when they ride with Lyft.

The company says its Lyft Rewards program, which will start with vehicle upgrades, will later incorporate options for riders to receive a more experienced driver and double points days. Riders can check their progress in the app.

The Rewards program will be coming to select riders in various cities starting in December. Riders who are eligible for the program will receive an email or notification from Lyft so they can get started receiving their points. Lyft will plan to expand the program to more riders next year.