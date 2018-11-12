More Than 7,000 Structures Have Been Destroyed in the California Fires

California is still on fire. And it’s not likely to cool down for some time.

The Camp Fire, the state’s most deadly wildfire in 85 years, and the Woolsey Fire continue to burn largely unchecked as the affected area continues to grow.

Cal Fire reports the Camp Fire, which has destroyed 113,000 acres, is just 25% contained at present. And the Woolsey Fire, which has affected 91,572 acres is at 20% containment. Add in the 4,531 acres from the Hill Fire, which is a much more respectable 75% contained, and the recent slate of wildfires has consumed more than 209,000 acres, or nearly 326 square miles.

To put that in perspective, that’s slightly more than the entirety of Memphis, Tenn. or Baltimore and Chicago combined.

The fires are expected to have an impact much further than where the flames are centered. Smoke from the Camp Fire is expected to drift, creating an unhealthy air quality in the northern part of the state.

Here’s the latest on each of the fires:

Camp Fire

As of 10 a.m. ET Monday morning, the Camp Fire is threatening 15,500 structures and has destroyed 6,453 residences (along with 260 commercial buildings and 389 minor structures). Several celebrities, including Miley Cyrus and Gerard Butler, have lost their homes to the fires as well.

Monday morning is expected to bring more strong winds, which will make it hard to hold perimeter lines. Steep terrains are also impeding efforts.

As the fire continues to grow, the financial impact will expand. The most recent estimate is the total cost to the state, insurers, and homeowners will top $19 billion.

UPDATE: Per @calfire : The #campfire grew 2k acres overnight. Now, 113k acres burned, containment remains at 25%. Red flag warning in the fire zone has been extended to 11am @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/dwBwUv9g7S — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) November 12, 2018

Growth of the #CampFire grows overnight as winds ease up Monday. https://t.co/oD3teUf8Ov pic.twitter.com/uwnB7CZnrD — Damon Arthur (@damonarthur_RS) November 12, 2018

Woolsey Fire

The Woolsey Fire continues to grow at a staggering pace. (Last Thursday, it covered just 2,000 acres.) It has destroyed an estimated 370 structures and is responsible for two civilian deaths.

Los Angeles County has issued a boil water advisory to people in affected areas amid fears organisms might have been introduced to the system because of the fire.

TAKE A LOOK: Flame retardant covers homes and streets in Malibu as they continue to battle the #WoolseyFire.



The Southern California fire has burned 91,572 acres and is 20% contained https://t.co/NMmeY2bxLx pic.twitter.com/JaRrFlz2wZ — KRON4 News (@kron4news) November 12, 2018

As the fires burn, meteorologists are uniting to condemn comments from President Donald Trump over the weekend, who claimed the wildfires were burning out of control because of “gross mismanagement” by California officials.