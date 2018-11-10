As a community reels and authorities try to piece together why a 28-year-old Marine veteran opened fire on a California bar this week, police are looking to the shooter’s social media for answers.

It appears Ian David Long may have posted to Instagram amid killing 12 people, the Associated Press reported.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Garo Kuredjian told the AP that time stamps reveal Long could have likely posted to Instagram in the middle of the shooting. Another official, speaking with the AP under the condition of anonymity, said Long “posted about his mental state and whether people would believe he was sane.”

Long’s social media presence has since been removed following the shooting at the busy Borderline Bar & Grill on Wednesday night. He later killed himself as police began approaching the scene.