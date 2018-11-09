raceAhead: The Midterm Results Keep On Coming

Some 59 Republican judges were voted out of office in Texas on Tuesday. Two might be familiar to the raceAhead crowd. Harris County judges, Judges Glenn Devlin and John Phillips, had become notorious for their harsh sentencing of juveniles. The two accounted for more than one-fifth of all the children sent to state juvenile facilities; many of the offenders skewed younger than those sentenced by other judges and were often incarcerated for less-serious offenses. Some 96 percent of the kids were black or brown. Yesterday, Devlin nodded to the voters by releasing up to ten minors before his court. “If I release you, are you going to go out and kill anybody?” he was quoted as saying. More about the Houston Chronicle investigation into the two judges here, more on the election below.