Former first lady Michelle Obama held nothing back in her assessment of President Donald Trump in her new memoir.

In the book, called Becoming, Obama called Trump a “misogynist” who used birther rhetoric that called into question former President Barack Obama’s citizenship to intentionally “stir up the wingnuts and kooks.” And after Trump won the 2016 President election, Obama wrote that she tried to “block it all out,” according to NBC News, which obtained an early copy of the memoir.

The former first lady’s thoughts on Trump didn’t stop there. She recalled the release of the Access Hollywood tape that depicted Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women and said that she “buzzed with fury.” And she bristled at Trump ultimately endangering her family’s safety by talking about her husband.

“What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls?” she wrote, according to an excerpt obtained by ABC News. “Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk. And for this, I’d never forgive him.”

Obama’s memoir is being published by Penguin Random House after the publisher signed an historic two-book deal with the former president and first lady. According to reports, the Obamas signed a $65 million deal for their memoirs—nearly double what memoirs written by former president Bill Clinton and senator Hillary Clinton fetched.

Obama’s Becoming will hit store shelves on Tuesday. It’s currently available for pre-order on Amazon.