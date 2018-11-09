Jet Black Friday Deals: 5 Tech Offers You Can't Miss

Online retailer Jet is getting into the Black Friday mood with a slew of new tech offers for the holiday shopping season.

On Friday, Jet released its annual Black Friday deals preview. The company said that the deals will begin on November 21 at 10 p.m. ET, or the night before Thanksgiving. And if you live in the New York City area, some people in select ZIP codes will be able to get same-day or next-day delivery through the service.

But if nothing else, Black Friday deals are really about the deals. So here’s a look at some of the best tech deals you’ll be able to take advantage of at Jet starting in a couple of weeks:

Apple iPad Savings

Apple’s 32GB iPad with Wi-Fi connectivity usually retails for $330. But if you buy it on Jet over the Black Friday holiday, you’ll be able to get it for just $249.

Big Google Home Hub Deal

Google’s Home Hub will be available at Jet on Black Friday for $99, a $50 savings on the smart home hub’s regular retail price.

Boost Your Home Wi-Fi

Linksys makes the Velop Mesh Wi-Fi System, which features three routers you can place around the home to maximize connectivity. It regularly retails for $350, but it’ll be on sale for $199 over Black Friday.

Pick Up a Fitbit Versa

Looking to get your hands on a new smartwatch? The Fitbit Versa Special Edition will retail for $180, a $40 savings on its regular retail price of $229.

Some Savings on Bose

If you’re in the market for a high-end audio experience, the Bose QuietComfort 35II headphones will be on sale at Jet for just $299. They’re regularly available for $349.