Brainstorm Health: Geisinger CEO to Google, FDA and E-Cigarettes, Theravance/Mylan COPD Approval

Happy Friday, readers! We had an interesting morning in the Fortune newsroom today…

But, back to our beat.

On Friday, Jeff Dean, the lead of Google Brain and senior fellow at Google AI, announced that the company was poaching some serious talent to lead Google and parent Alphabet’s ever-burgeoning health care initiatives. The talent, in this case, is David Feinberg, the president and CEO of Pennsylvania-based health system Geisinger.

Feinberg’s new role at Google will have him oversee health care and artificial intelligence-related medical initiatives across its sprawling federation of companies (including life sciences arm Verily). “Now we’re thrilled to welcome Dr. David Feinberg to help us organize our health efforts at Google and enhance our collaborations with Verily and across Alphabet. I’m looking forward to his help in using AI to improve healthcare globally!” wrote Dean.

Geisinger is an interesting animal. My colleague Erika Fry covered its pioneering work in electronic medical records, and more recently, AI- and machine-learning fueled technology meant to boost health outcomes, as part of our feature on big data and biology earlier this year. Here’s your money quote: “If data is the oil of modern day, Geisinger—which serves 3 million patients in rural Pennsylvania—may just be health care’s Saudi Arabia.”

Under Feinberg’s leadership, Geisinger has been using all this newfangled tech to optimize the use of operating rooms and prioritize medical image review. All of which goes to show… Maybe Google’s decision to poach this Keystone health care head shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

Read on for the day’s news, and have a wonderful weekend.