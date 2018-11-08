Nevada Tampon Tax, Girl Scouts Lawsuit, Glossier NYC: Broadsheet November 8

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Nevadans voted out their state’s tampon tax, Glossier makes moves in NYC, and the election stories just keep coming. Have a terrific Thursday.
EVERYONE'S TALKING
• We voted. Now what? Since Tuesday night, much of the news cycle has revolved around parsing the results of the midterms and attempting to read the tea leaves about what those results may mean for the future of the U.S. It’s been a LOT to take in, so I thought I’d flag a few interesting stories you may have missed in the shuffle:
Nancy Pelosi says she’s confident that she’ll be voted Speaker now that the Democrats are back in control of the House of Representatives. However, The Hill is reporting that she has a “math problem” for getting necessary votes, since 12 House incumbents have vowed not vote for her, while an additional dozen or so newly-elected candidates were critical of her on the campaign trail. She did get some apparent backing from an unexpected source, President Trump, who yesterday tweeted: “Nancy Pelosi deserves to be chosen Speaker of the House by the Democrats. If they give her a hard time, perhaps we will add some Republican votes. She has earned this great honor!”
Writing in the New York Times op-ed section, Jill Filipovic wonders whether the historic wave of women who just won are about to face a political glass cliff. (I imagine most Broadsheet readers know this term by now, but for those who don’t, it refers to the phenomenon when women are awarded leadership positions in times of crisis—only to be penalized when they can’t fix an unfixable mess.) She notes that, in the case of Democratic women, the new pols will be expected to do as they promised on the stump, namely “take on President Trump, be advocates for their communities, make our national policies as representative as our country.” Yet without control of the Senate or the Presidency, it’s unclear that they’ll have the tools to do so. Filipovic also notes that women are often punished for “grandstanding or self-promoting”—behavior that can play a crucial role in political gamesmanship and therefore a potential disadvantage when it comes to achieving their goals.
Finally, there’s the Georgia governor’s race, where Republican Brian Kemp has declared victory, but (at least as I write this) Democratic challenger and would-be first black female governor in the U.S. Stacey Abrams has refused to concede. Kemp’s campaign claims that he led Abrams by 1.6% of votes after all absentee ballots were counted. Abrams’ camp, meanwhile, has said that “thousands of uncounted absentee and provisional ballots could force a runoff,” reports the WSJ. As of yesterday, her campaign said it would consider litigation if necessary.
There’s a theme to all three these stories. Yes, the suspense that preceded the midterm vote is (mostly) over—but the tallying of ballots is the beginning, not the end. More women are at the table, but how much power will they wield? Tuesday was the first page in a new chapter of American democracy. We’ll have to keep reading to see how the plot unfolds.
ALSO IN THE HEADLINES
• Billionaire buyout. Chairman Margarita Louis-Dreyfus will buy out family members’ $900 million from the agricultural commodities trading house Louis Dreyfus Company and pursue strategic partnerships for the firm. The details aren’t entirely clear yet, but LDC could open to outside investors for the first time in its 150-year history.
• Ta-ta, tampon tax! One question approved by voters Tuesday night that flew under the radar in the heat of the midterms—Nevada’s decision to abolish the tampon tax. The state will be the 10th to eliminate sales tax on menstrual products.
• Your honors. Another lesser-known election outcome: Seventeen black women ran for judicial seats in Harris County, Texas (the county that surrounds Houston) and all of them won. That makes a total of 19 black women, dubbed the #Houston19, on the bench in the county.
• Brick-and-mortar makeup. Emily Weiss’s Glossier today is set to open a big, shiny new retail store in New York. Think Apple Store for beauty, designed to help the digital-first brand (90% of Glossier’s sales happen online) make its mark on real-world retail.
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Telsa has picked Robyn Denholm, CFO of Australian telecommunications company Telstra, to replace Elon Musk as board chair. Carla Hassan joins Citi as chief brand officer.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
• Look at LinkedIn. When you think about social media’s problems with harassment and hyper-partisanship, you probably think of Twitter and Facebook. But LinkedIn, it turns out, shouldn’t be considered a safe zone; the professional network has also spread sexist and racist content.
• Scouts vs. Scouts. The Boy Scouts’ decision to start accepting girls has led to a lawsuit with the Girl Scouts. The Boy Scouts want to call themselves just “Scouts,” which Girl Scouts say violates their trademark when marketing to girls.
• The Taylor effect? Tuesday’s election results prompted some to look at the effectiveness of celebrity endorsements—particularly Taylor Swift’s stand against Marsha Blackburn, who won Tennessee’s Senate race, and Oprah Winfrey’s campaigning on behalf of Stacey Abrams, which, as we noted above, is a much closer and still technically undecided race. Turnout among young voters reached an all-time high in Tennessee, according to the Tennessean, although it’s impossible to know exactly who or what deserves credit. And Blackburn on Fox & Friends said, “I hope Taylor will shake it off.”
• That was quick! Brian Krzanich was ousted from his role as CEO of Intel over an inappropriate relationship with an employee. But he now has a new job: CEO of CDK Global, a provider of software for the auto industry, with annual pay around $15 million.
ON MY RADAR
