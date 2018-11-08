Nevada Tampon Tax, Girl Scouts Lawsuit, Glossier NYC: Broadsheet November 8

• We voted. Now what? Since Tuesday night, much of the news cycle has revolved around parsing the results of the midterms and attempting to read the tea leaves about what those results may mean for the future of the U.S. It’s been a LOT to take in, so I thought I’d flag a few interesting stories you may have missed in the shuffle:

Nancy Pelosi says she’s confident that she’ll be voted Speaker now that the Democrats are back in control of the House of Representatives. However, The Hill is reporting that she has a “math problem” for getting necessary votes, since 12 House incumbents have vowed not vote for her, while an additional dozen or so newly-elected candidates were critical of her on the campaign trail. She did get some apparent backing from an unexpected source, President Trump, who yesterday tweeted: “Nancy Pelosi deserves to be chosen Speaker of the House by the Democrats. If they give her a hard time, perhaps we will add some Republican votes. She has earned this great honor!”

Writing in the New York Times op-ed section, Jill Filipovic wonders whether the historic wave of women who just won are about to face a political glass cliff. (I imagine most Broadsheet readers know this term by now, but for those who don’t, it refers to the phenomenon when women are awarded leadership positions in times of crisis—only to be penalized when they can’t fix an unfixable mess.) She notes that, in the case of Democratic women, the new pols will be expected to do as they promised on the stump, namely “take on President Trump, be advocates for their communities, make our national policies as representative as our country.” Yet without control of the Senate or the Presidency, it’s unclear that they’ll have the tools to do so. Filipovic also notes that women are often punished for “grandstanding or self-promoting”—behavior that can play a crucial role in political gamesmanship and therefore a potential disadvantage when it comes to achieving their goals.

Finally, there’s the Georgia governor’s race, where Republican Brian Kemp has declared victory, but (at least as I write this) Democratic challenger and would-be first black female governor in the U.S. Stacey Abrams has refused to concede. Kemp’s campaign claims that he led Abrams by 1.6% of votes after all absentee ballots were counted. Abrams’ camp, meanwhile, has said that “thousands of uncounted absentee and provisional ballots could force a runoff,” reports the WSJ. As of yesterday, her campaign said it would consider litigation if necessary.

There’s a theme to all three these stories. Yes, the suspense that preceded the midterm vote is (mostly) over—but the tallying of ballots is the beginning, not the end. More women are at the table, but how much power will they wield? Tuesday was the first page in a new chapter of American democracy. We’ll have to keep reading to see how the plot unfolds.