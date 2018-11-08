Best Buy's Black Friday 2018 Ad: 5 Can't Miss Tech Deals

In an age when digital storefronts have wiped out many retailers, Best Buy has not only endured, it has thrived. And with Black Friday looming, it’s looking to extend its string of good fortune.

The retailer (bby) has debuted its ad for holiday deals that will be available on Thanksgiving and the more traditional retail holiday. And gadget hunters are likely to find plenty they’ll like.

There are, of course, the stocking stuffers, like $6 Blu-Ray/Digital combo packs of films like Deadpool 2 and Avengers: Infinity War and $30 for recent video games like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and NBA 2K19. And a SanDisc 32 GB memory card is just $9 (a $46 savings). But there are some significant savings on big ticket items as well.

Here’s a look at some of the best deals:

Name Brand 4K for Less Than $150

Television deals are fairly common as the holidays approach, but it’s often on no-name brands. Best Buy is offering a 43-inch LED 4K UHD TV for just $129.99 this year. The catch is you’ll only be able to get this in-stores starting at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

$360 Off Microsoft Surface Pro

The iPad gets more love, but Microsoft’s tablet has received stellar reviews from users and critics. On Black Friday, Best Buy will offer the 12.3-inch Surface Pro 6 (with 128 GB internal storage—and a microSD slot in case you take advantage of those SanDisc deals above) for $599, a $360 savings. This deal’s already live, so you don’t have to fight the crowds to get it.

Need a New Laptop?

Chromebooks will be dirt cheap this year. A Samsung 11.6 inch Chromebook with 2 GB of memory and a 16GB flash drive will go for $99 (a $130 savings), while that same device with 4 GB and a 32GB flash drive will cost $129 (also a $130 savings). If you’re looking for something a bit more mobile, though, you’ll probably want to opt for Dell’s 15.6-inch Inspiron touchscreen laptop. That will be on sale for $400, $200 off the regular price.

A Galaxy of Savings on Samsung Phones

Whether you choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, S9, or S9+, you’ll get $300 off with a qualified activation. (Prices vary with the phone’s memory.)

Update Your Game Console for Under $200

Both the Microsoft Xbox One S (with 1 TB of memory, a copy of Minecraft and a few in-game extras) and the Sony PlayStation 4 (bundled with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man) will see their prices fall to $199 this year. The Nintendo Switch isn’t on sale, but you can grab a Nintendo 2DS portable system for $80.