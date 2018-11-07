Here's What It Will Cost to Buy All of Oprah's 'Favorite Things' in 2018

There’s no endorsement a retail product wants more in the holiday shopping season than a spot on Oprah’s Favorite Things. This year, 107 products have received the Winfrey push, the biggest list ever.

Winfrey has released this year’s list in the upcoming issue of her magazine O, and among the big-name winners are Amazon (which not only got a shout out for its Echo Spot, but is once again partnering with Winfrey to let people buy the products she favored), Lands End (whose hooded winter coat got a nod) and Samsung (for the second year in a row, its Q7FN QLED TV, which displays artwork when it’s turned off, made the list).

That’s all well and good if you’re Oprah rich. But for the rest of us, gathering those things is going to put a major dent in our bank account.

All totaled, purchasing each of the 107 items will run you just shy of $16,000. (Some of the items, though, are currently offering discounts that could lower that total a bit.) That’s about $2,000 more than the grand total of last year’s list.

Perhaps mindful of that price tag, this year’s Oprah’s Favorite Things list also keeps budget-restricted shoppers in mind, with 50 items below $50.

So what’s driving the price up? Here are a few of the more notable items:

Story Bikes Electric Step-Through Bike

This unisex bike not only lets you cruise around town at speeds of up to 20mph, it also includes a USB outlet to charge your phone and will go up to 45 miles on a single charge. It’ll run you $1,695 normally.

Izola Cocktail Straws

As restaurant chains do away with straws, Winfrey is promoting these copper plated, stainless steel reusable ones, which carry a $20 price tag.

Pitcher No. Nine Hundred Seventy One

Pour your lemonade from this $198 pitcher, which also doubles as a decorative vase.

Carl the Drinking Chocolate Snowman

We love hot cocoa too, but $38 seems a bit high for five to eight cups.

Popinsanity Artisanal Popcorn Multi-Flavored Popcorn Tin

Same thinking as with Carl above. Popcorn. Great! $180 popcorn? What?