Midterm Results, Under Armour, Chrystia Freeland: Broadsheet November 7

• A night of firsts. First things first: the many long-overdue, barrier-breaking, stomp-your-feet firsts from a historic election night for women.

For the first time, more than 100 women are projected to win seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, shattering the previous record of 84. And that new Congressional class is chock-full of firsts itself:

Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat, is the first black woman to serve in Massachusetts’s Congressional delegation.

Congress got its first female Muslim representatives in Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib and Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar, both Democrats.

Republican Marsha Blackburn is the first women elected to the Senate from Tennessee.

And Democrats Sharice Davids in Kansas and Deb Haaland in New Mexico became the first Native American women elected to Congress.

Lots to celebrate, but as the New York Times’ Jodi Kantor put it on Twitter: “Getting closer (but not that close) to representative democracy.”

That kind of cold water was on the election night menu; Senate results served up another healthy dose of it.

Democrats Claire McCaskill of Missouri and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakotas lost their closely watched Senate re-election bids, with Heitkamp’s defeat coming, notably, in the wake of her vote against confirming Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, a move that was considered political suicide and that Heitkamp made anyways.

Another heartbreak for Democrats appears to be emerging in Georgia. Stacey Abrams, vying to become the nation’s first black female governor, is trailing Republican Brian Kemp, the state’s current secretary of state, in a race tainted by accusations against Kemp of voter suppression. Abrams promised supporters late Tuesday night that she would make sure “every vote is counted.”

Nine gubernatorial races are projected to go for women with Democrats Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan, Michelle Lujan Grisham in New Mexico, Laura Kelly in Kansas, and Janet Mills in Maine securing the office for the first time. Republican Kristi Noem won South Dakota’s governor’s race. In an election cycle marked by the flood of women candidates for Congress, the gubernatorial victories stand out since women face even starker underrepresentation at that level. There are only six current female governors; 22 states had never elected a woman to the office before yesterday; Noem and Mills broke that ceiling in their states last night.

There’s still plenty to digest from a record-smashing night for American women, including the way in which some women won, by casting aside the outdated model of promoting resumes and downplaying personal lives. As The Broadsheet continues to comb through the results, a line from Mikie Sherrill’s victory speech stayed with me. Claiming victory in New Jersey’s flipped 11th Congressional district, the Democrat, a former helicopter pilot and federal prosecutor, urged supporters to “work for a better future long after tonight” and recalled that when she asked her daughter if it was okay that she seek office, her daughter replied: “If you don’t run, who will?”

Here’s to the women who ran, and the women who won.