GM Faces Yet Another Potential Recall, This Time Over Faulty Wipers

General Motors is no stranger to vehicle recalls, and it may soon be facing another. This time it’s a problem with windshield wipers that could see 1.7 million SUVs recalled.

GM already recalled over 360,000 vehicles from the 2013 GMC Terrain and Chevrolet Equinox lines two years ago, but the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Tuesday that it had since received 249 complaints about cars from five other model years.

If the recall goes ahead, the NHTSA said, all 2010 to 2016 cars in those ranges will need to be brought in.

The issue is a defect that can lead to corrosion and breakage in the wiper units, which could be a major safety hazard in a rainstorm. That said, there haven’t been any reports of crashes or injuries as a result of the issue.

“GM has continued to monitor field data on other model years of these vehicles, and we will work with NHTSA on an update review of the data for the vehicles covered by the query,” the manufacturer told Consumer Reports.

GM had to recall over 210,000 Chevrolets and Buicks a couple months back, over a problem with spongey brake pedals. Also in September, it recalled over a million pickups and SUVs over an electrical and software flaw that led vehicles to suddenly lose power-steering assist in low-speed turns.

A couple years back, GM had to recall 4.3 million vehicles thanks to a software problem that could prevent airbag deployments in crashes.