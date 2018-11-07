Apple AirPods and Amazon's Fire TV Stick Dominated Best Buy's Sales in October

Apple and Amazon appear to be dominating sales at Best Buy.

During October, Apple’s AirPods notched the highest sales of any product the big-box retailer carries, according to data compiled by researcher Thinknum. The wireless headphones were followed by Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, which allows you to stream content to your televisions. Apple’s Lightning-to-3.5mm Headphone Adapter came in third place and Best Buy’s Total Tech Support Yearly Membership took the fourth spot. The top five was rounded out by Internet Security software, according to Thinknum.

Each month, Thinknum tracks which products are most popular at Best Buy. The company then ranks products by their average sales rank in their category, like headphones, computers, or smartphones, and counts how many days they landed in the list of bestselling products on Best Buy’s online store. The data provides some insight into which products are popular and if there are any emerging products consumers should know about.

In fact, one of those emerging products might have surfaced in Thinknum’s October report.

The researcher said that L.O.L. Surprise! Glam Glitter Series Dolls are coming on strong and appeared in the top-ranked products at Best Buy for 23 days in October. The collectible figures, which cost $10.99, were more popular than Sony’s PlayStation 4 last month. And as the holidays come into view, Thinknum believes the Glam Glitter Series Dolls might be a holiday hit.